Guwahati: Teen Girl Drowns in Excavated Pit Near Rani in Azara

A 14-year-old girl drowned in a water-filled excavation pit in Andherijuli, near Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to reports, the teenager had gone to bath with her friends when she accidentally fell into a deep pit that had been dug using an excavator.

Locals allege that land mafias have illegally excavated several deep pits in agricultural lands across Rani, posing a serious safety hazard.

The girl’s body was later recovered with the help of local residents.

Also Read: Guwahati: Newborn's Body Found Buried in Forest, Probe Launched