In a shocker from Guwahati, the lifeless body of a newborn baby was found buried in a forested area in city’s Basistha area on Saturday morning.

Advertisment

It is suspected that an unidentified mother abandoned the infant in a heartbreaking act.

Upon receiving information, police and forest officials rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Efforts are underway to identify those responsible.

Also Read: Newborn Abandoned by Couple Found Dead Near Guwahati Hotel