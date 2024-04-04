Guwahati: Teen Girl Vanishes From Home, Family Suspects Abduction

In Narengi's No. 2 Kenduguri area, another troubling disappearance unfolds, echoing the recent case from Noonmati where two girls went missing.
A girl namely Rituparna Barua(17), a Class 12 student at Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Geetanagar vanished from her home on February 15, sparking widespread concern.
In response, the girl's family promptly filed a missing person report at the Noonmati Police Station. They have also pointed fingers at a youth from Silchar, alleging his involvement in the abduction of their daughter.
However, despite diligent police investigation, the girl remains elusive.