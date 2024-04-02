Patient Allegedly Goes Missing from Assam's Tezpur Medical College

In a shocking incident, a female patient has gone missing from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Sonitpur district of Assam, reports said on Tuesday.
According to sources, the female patient was admitted at the TMCH five days ago.
The missing woman has been identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong, sources added.
Subba has been reportedly missing since 5 am on March 31.
The family members of the woman has filed a missing report at the police station.
Meanwhile, the authorities of the TMCH have informed that all CCTV cameras in the hospital's main entrance are not working.