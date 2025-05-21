Guwahati Teen Rescued from Delhi in Human Trafficking Case; Accused in Custody

In a major breakthrough, Guwahati’s Basistha Police have rescued a 15-year-old girl, Snigdha Kalita, from the clutches of a human trafficking racket in Delhi. The girl, a resident of Khanapara in Guwahati, had been missing since March 14.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Basistha Police launched a covert operation in the western outskirts of Delhi, where they successfully traced and rescued the minor. According to sources, the girl was about to be sold near a roadside tea stall when police intervened and apprehended the suspect.

The accused, identified as Raju Das, originally hails from Bihar but was operating from Delhi. He is alleged to have trafficked the girl from Assam with the intention of selling her outside the state. Police believe he is part of a larger trafficking network.

“We received credible information about the whereabouts of the missing girl and immediately launched an operation in Delhi. She was found just as a deal was reportedly being negotiated,” said a senior police officer involved in the rescue.

Raju Das is currently in police custody and undergoing intense interrogation to determine the extent of the trafficking racket and identify other individuals involved.

The successful rescue has been hailed as another significant achievement by Basistha Police in their ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable minors from exploitation.

