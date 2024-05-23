Guwahati: Teenager Allegedly Assaulted by Water Tank Driver in Chandmari

In a distressing incident, a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by a water tank driver in the Chandmari area of the city on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Ramen Haloi(28), a resident of Chandmari, was arrested by the police.
The incident occurred when the accused visited the teenager's home to deliver water. Taking advantage of the fact that no one else was at home, he allegedly committed the assault.
The victim's family promptly reported the incident to the Chandmari police station, filing a case under Section 126/24 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on suspicion of the assault.