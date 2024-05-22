Assam: Family from Punjab Assaulted, Minor Girl Abducted in Nagaon

In a sensational incident that occurred in Assam’s Nagaon district, a minor girl was allegedly abducted by miscreants following a brutal assault on her family members, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to sources, the miscreants first threatened the victim family and then resorted to physical assault on them. The 17-year-old girl was then allegedly kidnapped by the gang of miscreants.
It may be mentioned that the family which fell victim to the attack had come from Punjab for work purposes and had settled in Nagaon’s Morikolong area. The family had been residing in a temporarily settlement in the Morikolong Road.
As per reports, a gang of miscreants from Haryana had allegedly launched the attack on them. However, the reason for which the family was attacked is shrouded by mystery so far.
In this regard, an FIR has been lodged by the victim family at the Morikolong Police Outpost, reports added.