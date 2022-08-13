Guwahati: ‘The Grand Indian Freedom Parade’ Organised at War Memorial

As a part of celebrations ahead of Independence Day, a special programme was organised at the War Memorial near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Saturday.

The theme of the programme was ‘The Grand Indian Freedom Parade’.

Retired Air Vice-Marshal Sanjib Bordoloi was the chief guest of the occasion.

Bordoloi was accompanied by Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Devashish Sharma.

Guwahati along with entire India is getting ready for the 75th Independence Day celebration.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has started from today (August 13) where citizens of India will unfurl the tricolor flags in their homes till August 15.

Earlier, in a bid to further bolster the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, District administration of Kokrajhar initiated a training session on Tiranga making in Anganwadi centre and schools of the district.

Many schools have led out rallies with the tricolour flags for awareness of the campaign.