BREAKING: 4 Youths Named For Allegedly Raping Woman In Morigaon

Married woman allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Morigaon | REPRESENTATIVE
As many as four youths have been named for allegedly raping a married woman in the Morigaon town in Assam, officials informed on Saturday.

According to reports, four youths abducted the woman and took her to a graveyard at night where they gang-raped her.

A complaint has been registered in this matter in the Morigaon police station.

Police said that one of the accused in the case had been apprehended, while search was on to find the remaining accused.

The arrested youth is only 16 years old, officials informed, adding that the other three have fled.

