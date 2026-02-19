Guwahati: Theft Reported at Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha Two Months After Opening

Just two months after its inauguration, the newly constructed Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha in Guwahati has reportedly been targeted by thieves, raising concerns over security at what is considered the largest auditorium in the Northeast.

Advertisment

According to sources, miscreants entered the premises by cutting through the boundary fencing and carried out the theft. Notably, this is not the first such incident. The auditorium has allegedly been targeted multiple times in recent weeks.

The construction company overseeing the project has lodged a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station in connection with the incident. Police have begun an investigation and are examining CCTVfootage from the premises to identify those involved.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected once the footage is analysed and suspects are traced.

Sources also confirmed that the cinema hall has not yet been formally handed over to the state government, and remains under the charge of the construction company.