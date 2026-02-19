SC Concludes CAA Hearing; Final Arguments From May 5

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday concluded an important round of hearings on petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and its related rules, and scheduled continuous final hearings from May 5 to May 12.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice stated that the matter would now proceed for detailed arguments beginning May 5. The court also made it clear that issues relating specifically to Assam and Tripura would be heard separately from petitions filed in other parts of the country, acknowledging the distinct historical and legal context of the two northeastern states.

Advocate Adil Ahmed said the court heard all pending matters on Thursday and indicated that hearings would resume from May 5. He also informed that a nodal council would be appointed to streamline the proceedings.

Advocate Palash Changmai stated that, as per the schedule indicated in court, the petitioners will advance their arguments on May 5 and 6, while the Union government will respond on May 7. He added that preparations are underway for the crucial round of arguments.

Several petitioners from Assam argued that the state’s situation is unique because of the Assam Accord and the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). They maintained that any change in the citizenship framework must be examined carefully in the context of Assam’s historical agreement and long-standing concerns over illegal immigration.

Utpal Sarma, another petitioner, contended that while 1971 has been the base year under the Assam Accord for detection of illegal foreigners, the CAA framework effectively attempts to alter the cut-off in practice. He argued that such a shift would have significant implications for Assam.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, representing one of the Assam-based organisations, said that advocates appearing for regional bodies presented strong arguments before the court. He emphasised that applications filed from across India and those specifically concerning Assam and Tripura would now be examined separately.

He further pointed out that the CAA does not apply to areas covered under the Inner Line Permit system and regions under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “If the Act is considered unsuitable for such protected areas, questions arise about its broader implications for the rest of the region,” he said.

Petitioners opposing the Act reiterated that the CAA provides a pathway to citizenship for members of six specified religious communities from neighbouring countries; they object to what they describe as granting citizenship to foreigners in violation of the Assam Accord framework.

The Supreme Court noted that the issue of illegal immigration in Assam and Tripura carries a distinct historical and political sensitivity. By deciding to hear these matters separately, the court signalled recognition of the region’s specific concerns.

With continuous hearings set from May 5, the next phase of proceedings is expected to be crucial in determining the constitutional validity and regional impact of the CAA. All sides have indicated they are preparing for detailed and sustained arguments in what remains one of the most closely watched legal battles in the country.