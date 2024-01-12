Desperate for Drug Funds, Assam Youth Sets Own House On Fire
A youth, allegedly fueled by desperation for drug funds, set his own house on fire after being denied money by his family. The incident was reported from Morongial under Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday night.
Sources informed that the youth, identified as Jamir Ali, had been grappling with a severe drug addiction. On Thursday night, he confronted his family members and sought financial support for his drug habit, however, when his plea was met with a firm refusal, the distraught youth purportedly set the house ablaze.
The raging fire quickly engulfed the entire residence, and subsequently reduced it to ashes, leaving the family displaced.
Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.
Soon after, locals apprehended Ali and handed him over to local police for further legal proceedings.