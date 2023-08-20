Guwahati News

Guwahati: Thief Who Stole Over 2,000 Mobile Phones Finally Lands In Jail

Officials informed that there are over 2,000 cases of mobile thefts against Ahinur's name registered in various police stations across Guwahati.
Notorious mobile thief held in Guwahati
Notorious mobile thief held in Guwahati
Pratidin Time

A notorious mobile thief who allegedly stole over 2,000 mobile phones, was on Sunday caught by Dispur Police in Guwahati, reports emerged.

As per the reports, the detained thief was identified by officials as one Ahinur.

Officials informed that there are over 2,000 cases of mobile thefts against Ahinur's name registered in various police stations across Guwahati.

Elucidating on his modus operandi, the police said that he first swipes the mobile phones from people and then sells them in Bangladesh leaving behind no traces.

Notorious mobile thief held in Guwahati
Septuagenarian Woman Robbed In Guwahati; Cops Chase Down Thief
Guwahati police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-thief-who-stole-over-2000-mobile-phones-finally-lands-in-jail
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com