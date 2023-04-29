Guwahati: Thieves Break Into 2 Houses at Kahilipara; Decamp With Cash, Jewelry

According to sources, the thieves broke into two houses in the vicinity by prying open the doors and decamped with cash and jewelry before ransacking the properties.

The incident was reported from the residences of Raju Sharma and Niren Konwar, located at Narakasul Hill at Kahilipara in the city.

Nobody was present at the houses during the time of robbery and the thieves took advantage of it, sources said.

It is estimated that goods worth lakhs were stolen by the malefactors, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, local police has been informed of the incident.

In another incident, a woman was robbed of her purse by bike-borne bag snatchers in Guwahati’s Beltola area on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported from Chandan Nagar area in Beltola today morning at around 7.30 am.

In a CCTV footage, the bikers can be seen snatching the bag from the woman before speeding away.

The woman was caught off guard and tried to resist but was unsuccessful. According to information, the woman had important documents, cash and her mobile phone in the purse.

Fortunately, the woman was unharmed during the ordeal.

The harrowing incident has created a sense of terror among locals who have urged the police to act swiftly against these malefactors.