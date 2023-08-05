Guwahati: Three Held With 30kg Cannabis at Khanapara

In a joint operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police along with Guwahati city police seized a large amount of cannabis and apprehended three individuals in connection to it on Saturday morning.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the combined team of STF and city police conducted an operation near Khanapara flyover and seized 30kg cannabis from the trio’s possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajesh Rai (32), Hrithik Raj (18), and Uday Kumar (19).
It is learnt that the cannabis were brought from Karimganj district and was supposed to be delivered Baihata Chariali of Kamrup District, however, timely intervention of the security forces have thwarted the smuggling attempt.
The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is said to be in lakhs.
Following the seizure, the apprehended persons and the cannabis were handed over to Basistha PS for further legal proceedings.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the trio.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.