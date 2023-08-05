Mangaldoi Arms Training Case: Bajrang Dal Member Detained in Guwahati

Continuing their probe in the arms training camp by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members in Assam’s Mangaldoi, Guwahati Police detained one member of the right-wing organization involved in the incident from Noonmati on Saturday.
The member has been identified as Rahul Chetry who was detained by the Noonmati Police. He is currently interrogated at Noonmati Police Station in connection with the arms training camp, sources informed.
Last Wednesday, two members of the organization were detained. The detained persons were identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro.
Bijoy Ghosh was nabbed by the police from his residence in Mangaldoi. Gopal Boro is a resident of Udalguri’s Dimakuchi.
Notably, the Darrang Police had registered a case on Tuesday after a video circulated on social media showing members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal allegedly undergoing arms training, including handling small guns at a school in Mangaldai.
The video allegedly showed around 350 young men receiving training on handling arms, including small guns. The participants were trained in martial arts, weapons, survival skills, quick thinking, politics and Vedic rituals. The trainees were aged between 18 and 30.
The events sparked debates and concerns regarding the use of firearms during training and public gatherings. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and adherence to regulations.