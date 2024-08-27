Guwahati: Three Injured After Car Rams Into Bike on Ganeshguri Flyover

In a late-night mishap on Monday, three individuals sustained critical injuries after a speeding Bolero collided with a motorcycle atop the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati.
Sources said that the Bolero, bearing registration number ‘AS 25G 8420,’ was speeding and crashed onto the dividers after hitting the bikers from the rear.
The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, and it remains unclear whether the driver of the Bolero was under the influence at the time of the accident.
Local residents, alarmed by the loud noise, rushed to the site and informed the police. The injured were later transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.