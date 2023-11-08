Guwahati: Tickets for India vs Australia T20 Out for Sale from Thursday

It’s all happening again in the city, yes you heard it right! Guwahati’s ACA stadium in Barsapara is all set to host a T20 International cricket match between India and Australia on November 28, 2023.
The cricket fans will be able to book their tickets for the India vs Australia T20 International from Thursday (November 9).
The tickets will be available on the official ticketing site BookMyShow from 9 am onwards.
Student tickets are priced at Rs 500 while the general ticket price range starts from Rs 750. The highest tickets are priced at Rs 4000.
It may be mentioned that earlier in the month of September this year, the excitement of the cricket fans in Guwahati was ruined due to the continuous rainfall ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and England at ACA Stadium.
The rain did stopped for a while only to return back with full force, thus, the game was officially abandoned at around 6.40 pm.
The players of both teams then returned back to hotel.
Later, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had declared a full refund for ticket holders of the 4th ODI warm-up match between India and England in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.