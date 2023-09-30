ACA Announces Full Refund as Rain Plays Spoilsport in Ind vs. Eng Warm-Up Match

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has declared a full refund for ticket holders of the 4th ODI warm-up match between India and England in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Saturday afternoon after rain god played spoilsport.
The refund amount will be credited to the bank accounts used for booking within the next few days.
The warm match was abandoned by the umpires due to heavy rainfall.
Earlier today, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. But minutes later, continued spells of rain washed out the entire ODI match leaving the fans and sports enthusiasts frustrated.
The rain did stopped for a while only to return back with full force, thus, the game was officially abandoned at around 6.40 pm.
The players of both teams then returned back to hotel.
It may be mentioned that the cut-off time for the match was 7.30 pm, but, due to the rain getting heavier, the officials was left out with no choice, but to cancel the match.