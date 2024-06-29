Guwahati: Tihu Youth Dies By Suicide On Facebook Live

A youth believed to be in his 20s committed suicide by hanging in a tragic incident that took place in Bhaskar Nagar of Guwahati on Saturday.
Before taking the drastic step, the youth reportedly went live on Facebook, expressing extreme distress. According to sources, he had been working as a camera person in Guwahati for the past few years.
Originally hailing from Tihu, the youth chose to end his life at a friend's rented house in the city. The reasons behind his extreme action remain unclear, but his death has left the family members mourning.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to uncover the underlying causes behind the youth's extreme step.