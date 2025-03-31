Subscribe

0

Guwahati Top Stories

Guwahati: TISS Jalukbari Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Ghosh was a fourth-semester student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Jalukbari. His lifeless body was discovered inside the hostel premises, raising concerns over the cause of death.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Assam: Body Of Minor Girl Found With Mouth Gagged, Rope Around Neck

Guwahati: TISS Jalukbari Student Found Dead in Hostel Room (Representative Image)

A student from West Bengal, identified as Ashish Ghosh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in the Guwahati city on Monday.

Advertisment

Ghosh was a fourth-semester student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Jalukbari. His lifeless body was discovered inside the hostel premises, raising concerns over the cause of death.

The Jalukbari police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Roadside Vendor Murdered in Guwahati; Lover Named as Prime Suspect

Guwahati Jalukbari police Body
Advertisment