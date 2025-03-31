Guwahati: TISS Jalukbari Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

A student from West Bengal, identified as Ashish Ghosh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in the Guwahati city on Monday.

Ghosh was a fourth-semester student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Jalukbari. His lifeless body was discovered inside the hostel premises, raising concerns over the cause of death.

The Jalukbari police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

