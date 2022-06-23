Guwahati: TMC Leaders Protesting Outside Radisson Blu Detained

Leaders and workers of the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) who staged massive protests outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday have been detained by the police.

The TMC leaders protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel where rebel MLAs of Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, are currently staying.

The protest was lead by TMC state president Ripun Bora. The workers were protesting against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ignoring the plight of citizens in the flood-hit state and focusing on toppling the Maharashtra government.

One of the party workers said, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the floods. But the state chief minister is busy toppling Maharashtra Government.”

Earlier today, Assam Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal had checked into Radisson Blu hotel. Assam ADGP Hardip Singh has also reached the luxury five star hotel on Thursday to take stock of the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, three more Shiv Sena MLAs have joined the rebel group of MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday morning.