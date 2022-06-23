Assam: Summer Vacation in Schools to Start from June 25 Amid Floods

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday announced that the summer vacation of the schools will start from June 25 to July 25. The minister said that the summer vacation has been preponed by few days amid the worsening flood situation in the state.

The minister said that the summer vacation in the schools usually starts from July 1st week but they have decided to prepone this time as most of the schools remain closed in several districts due to flood.

The education minister further said that the ongoing examinations will end by June 25 after which the schools will remain closed for summer vacation.

He further urged the private educational institutions to follow the same order for the convenience of the students as well as for the teachers.

As many as 12 more people, including four children, were killed due to the ongoing floods in Assam in the last 24 hours.

With this the death toll in the state due to floods and landslides rose to 100.

Among the 12 deaths, four deaths were reported from Hojai district, two from Kamrup district and three persons each were killed in Barpeta and Nalbari district.

Meanwhile, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 54.7 lakh people have been affected in 4,941 villages across 32 districts and 112 revenue circles of the state.

The districts that are still affected by the flood waters are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

A total of 845 relief camps and 1025 relief distribution centres have been set up by the district administrations in the affected districts where over 2.71 lakh people are taking shelter.