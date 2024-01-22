Assam Cabinet Approves New State University, Land Settlements, and Bill to Prevent Exam Cheating

The Assam cabinet on Monday decided to set up New State University- Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University at Gohpur in Biswanath district.
The cabinet has also confirmed that a draft bill “Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University Bill” will be placed in the next Assembly session.
The cabinet has approved that the VGR/PGR land to be de-reserved and equivalent quantum of land to be reserved as VGR/PGR in Golaghat district.
As per cabinet meeting, seven landless indigenous families to be settled on the de-reserved VGR/PGR land in the aforementioned district.
The proposed VGR/PGR land is under the occupation of the indigenous landless families prior to January 1, 2011.
The cabinet has also given attention to a decision regarding land settlement in ten districts today. As a result, under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the government has resolved to settle lands in the districts of Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, and Dhubri in favor of landless indigenous families.
As per the state cabinet, land settlement approved for 418 landless indigenous families across the 10 districts (in both urban and rural areas).
Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, out of total approved offers of settlement, 84% have been given to applicants from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category, informed the cabinet.
Further, the cabinet has approved to release SOPD-G fund (Normal works) of ₹400 crore as second installment to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for Financial Year 2023-24 under Grants No.78 for all-round development of Bodoland Territorial Region.
One of the cabinet's most crucial actions today was to approve the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, which aims to prevent question paper leaking and the use of unfair means during public examinations.
The Bill aims to decrease cheating during exams and will be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly's upcoming Budget Session, which begins on February 5, 2024, according to the Cabinet.
Lastly, for seamless promotion of Assistant Professors of Provincialized Colleges, the cabinet recommended candidates to be promoted as per provisions of Government with 8 November, 2023 being the eligibility cut-off.
Requirement of submission of IPR and MPR statement exempted with the stipulation that all promoted candidates shall have to submit the same by March 31, 2024 for the promotions to take effect. This will ensure timely promotion of Assistant Professors of Provincialized Colleges and maintain quality of teaching and research, the state cabinet stated.