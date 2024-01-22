Assam Cabinet Approves New State University, Land Settlements, and Bill to Prevent Exam Cheating

The cabinet has also given attention to a decision regarding land settlement in ten districts today. As a result, under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the government has resolved to settle lands in the districts of Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, and Dhubri in favor of landless indigenous families.