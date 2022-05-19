Guwahati to Host Ambubachi Mela after 2 Years

Much to the delight of devotees, the Ambubachi Mela will be held at the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati in Assam after a gap of two years.

The decision to hold the annual event was taken in a meeting that took place between the Kamrup (Metro) district administration and the Kamakhya Temple Trust Board in Guwahati on Thursday.

The annual Ambubachi Mela is one of the largest religious congregations in the country, which receives lakhs of devotees from across the country as well as other countries every year.

However, it had to be suspended during the past two years with the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc across the globe.

The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation of the presiding deity, Goddess Kamakhya and celebrates Mother Earth’s fertility and power of nurturing life.

However, the district administration appealed to the temple trust board to keep the number of devotees attending the event limited.

“I appeal to the Kamakhya Temple Trust Board to keep the number of devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela limited” said Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha.

Senior officials of Assam police were also present during the meeting, where security arrangements for the upcoming event were also discussed.

