DIPA Seeks Measures for Smooth Telecom Operations in Assam

Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam, the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), the apex industry body of telecom infrastructure providers has written to the Chief Secretary of the state, Jishnu Barua seeking suitable measures to ensure smooth telecom operations and connectivity as well as the safety of employees.

In a letter to Jishnu Barua, DIPA, urged for timely support and intervention to contain the effect of flood situation on telecom services.

Assam is reeling under floods, with heavy rainfall and landslides affecting lives in many districts.

In order to ensure smooth telecom operations and around-the-clock connectivity during the prevailing heavy downpour and floods in the state, DIPA has pushed for unrestricted access for telecom personnel to the network sites.

It is also seeking smooth availability of diesel for telecom towers, availability of power, cell on wheels deployment and contact details of dedicated nodal officers from electricity department and power distribution companies who can be contacted for support on telecom infrastructure issues during this period.

Also Read: Assam: Jeep Safari at Kaziranga to be Closed from May 20