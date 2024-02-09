Guwahati to Host First Edition of Assam LitArt Festival on Feb 17-18

The LitArt Foundation has announced the first edition of the Assam LitArt Festival that shall take place at Royal Global University in Guwahati on February 17 and 18.
The LitArt Festival shall witness the presence and participation of national renowned Bollywood action director Mr Shyam Kaushal with other veterans in the fields of literature, art, music and filmmaking. The event shall also be graced with regional luminaries like Zubeen Garg, Joi Barua and Adil Hussian, among others.
Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Proyashi Barua, Founder and Director of Assam LitArt Fest stated, “Assam LitArt Fest is committed to bringing the writers, filmmakers and artists hailing from Assam together and create platforms and spaces for them to exchange ideas and collaborate with their counterparts across the nation. Incidentally, this is the first festival in the country that celebrates literature, art, filmmaking, music and crafts in one platform."
"This Festival is a humble endeavour to influence a creative renaissance in the region and country. Me and my team are indeed very happy that this renaissance is starting from our very own Assam. The first edition is happening on the 17th and 18th of February at Royal Global University and shall be inaugurated by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Honorable CM of Assam," she added.
Jyotsna Neog, Co Founder and Joint Director of Assam LitArt Fest said that the film making is a craft that involves art and literature.
She said, "If we mainstream the Assamese entertainment industry by promoting the literature, arts and crafts of the state it shall surely translate to an ocean of possibilities and this shall be our cardinal endeavour.”
The theme of this maiden edition of Assam LitArt Fest is - 'Celebrating Plurality of Expressions'. The two-day itinerary is a melange of speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops, book launches, art exhibits and music and cultural shows.