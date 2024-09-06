Guwahati to Host Inaugural Asian Film Festival in February 2025

Guwahati is set to host its first-ever 'Guwahati Asian Film Festival' (GAFF) from February 7 to 9, 2025.
The three-day event will highlight prominent films from Asia and the Northeast Indian region, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of regional and international cinema.
Monita Borgohain, the Honorary Director of GAFF, described the upcoming festival as a landmark event that will bring together the finest of Asian cinema while providing a platform for the distinctive voices of filmmakers from Northeast India.
“The festival promises to be a landmark event bringing together the best of Asian films while shining a spotlight on the unique voices from Northeast India,” Borgohain stated. She expressed confidence that the festival would soon become a significant cultural event in Assam’s calendar, urging the public to join in this historic celebration of cinema.
GAFF will feature a competitive section dedicated to films from the Northeastern region, offering cash prizes across several categories to recognize outstanding achievements in filmmaking. Alongside the competitive screenings, there will also be a non-competitive section showcasing select Asian and Indian films, celebrating the diversity and brilliance of cinema.
Film submissions for the festival officially opened on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
GAFF's advisory board includes several notable members from the film industry, such as renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, and acclaimed film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher.