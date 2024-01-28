Guwahati to Host International Conference to Mark 200 Years of Assam Tea

In a bid to celebrate the glorious two hundred years of Assam tea, Guwahati is all set to host the Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC2024) from January 29 to 30.
The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. The conference will showcase the revolutionary change brought about by the small tea growers of Assam, discuss issues such as climate change/ sustainability, new technology and innovation and promote Indian teas in new geographies.
Over 400 delegates have registered for the BATIC 2024 from 24 countries apart from Indian delegates.
Some of the major focus areas of the BATIC 2024 will include ways to reposition tea as a trendy beverage amongst the younger population, learnings from Asian countries on making tea as a wellness beverage, discussions on how climate change is affecting the tea industry of Assam, how Assam tea industry can start regenerative agriculture and earn carbon credits, the revolution brought about by the small tea growers of Assam and their contribution to the Indian tea sector, ways to rebrand Assam tea in new tea sales format of e-commerce, focusing Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, presentation on how tea is perceived by the Gen Z and Gen Alpha and using data analytics in enhancing tea exports.
The eminent speakers of the BATIC 2024 are Mr Harish Bijoor Brand Guru, Mr Nitin Saluja Founder Chaayos, Mr James Grayland from Wanlin Tea Shanghai, Mr Daneswar Poonyth from FAO Rome, Mr Ganesh Babu Founder of Boomitra, Ms Shabnam Weber President of Tea Association of Canada, Ms Sharyn Johnston, Chair of Australian Tea Association, Dr Sanat Sarangi from TCS, Mr Troy Kim and Mr Thomas Kim from South Korea.
The two events are being organized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Government of Assam, Tea Board of India and in association with Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai) which is implementing on ground.
BATIC 2024 will be followed by the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea starting January 31 to February 2, 2024. The FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea under the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is the sole international body for tea where all tea-producing and consuming countries participate once in two years. The last physical session was held in Hangzhou China in 2018 and it was India’s turn to host it in 2020. In the forthcoming session of the FAO IGG, over 120 delegates from 25 tea-consuming and producing countries are expected to participate.