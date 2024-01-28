Guwahati to Host International Conference to Mark 200 Years of Assam Tea

Some of the major focus areas of the BATIC 2024 will include ways to reposition tea as a trendy beverage amongst the younger population, learnings from Asian countries on making tea as a wellness beverage, discussions on how climate change is affecting the tea industry of Assam, how Assam tea industry can start regenerative agriculture and earn carbon credits, the revolution brought about by the small tea growers of Assam and their contribution to the Indian tea sector, ways to rebrand Assam tea in new tea sales format of e-commerce, focusing Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, presentation on how tea is perceived by the Gen Z and Gen Alpha and using data analytics in enhancing tea exports.