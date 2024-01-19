FSSAI Urges Assam's Tea Growers to Enhance Safety & Quality Standards

The event saw active participation from key stakeholders including officials from FSSAI, the Tea Board, Tea Research Institute, tea planters, tea processors, industry associations and Food and Drug Department of the State.

The focal point of the discussion was enhancing traceability and testing measures for raw materials, emphasizing the need for screening of every batch for pesticide residues and adherence to Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) of pesticides usage as prescribed in the Food Safety and Standards Regulations of 2011 (FSSR). Shri Rao emphasised the importance of adopting bio-pesticides and encouraged collaboration with the Tea Board for joint inspection, sampling and testing processes.