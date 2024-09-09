Guwahati to Host 'North East Medical Expo' on Sept 14-15

In light of the growing emphasis on health consciousness, the increasing population, and rising incomes in India, the healthcare market in the North East is experiencing steady growth. The Expo is designed to address the region’s evolving healthcare needs, facilitating collaborative and innovative solutions.

Key features of the event include numerous networking opportunities, providing a unique space for professionals and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore new business prospects. Exhibitors will showcase the latest in medical equipment and hospital solutions, while industry insights will be shared through discussions and sessions led by experts on current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the healthcare sector.