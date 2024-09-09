Guwahati to Host 'North East Medical Expo' on Sept 14-15

The North East Medical Expo is set to return for its third edition, promising to be the foremost exhibition in the region for medical equipment and hospital necessities.
Scheduled for September 14 and 15, 2024, at the Maniram Dewan Trade Center in Guwahati, this prominent event will gather healthcare professionals, industry experts, investors, and key stakeholders from across India.
The North East Medical Expo 2024, recognized as the leading healthcare exhibition in the region, serves as a crucial platform for unveiling the latest advancements in medical technology, hospital solutions, and healthcare services. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibitors specializing in areas such as hospital solutions, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, telemedicine, biotechnology, home healthcare, R&D, medical tourism, and medical insurance.
In light of the growing emphasis on health consciousness, the increasing population, and rising incomes in India, the healthcare market in the North East is experiencing steady growth. The Expo is designed to address the region’s evolving healthcare needs, facilitating collaborative and innovative solutions.
Key features of the event include numerous networking opportunities, providing a unique space for professionals and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore new business prospects. Exhibitors will showcase the latest in medical equipment and hospital solutions, while industry insights will be shared through discussions and sessions led by experts on current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the healthcare sector.
The Expo is expected to offer significant opportunities for business development and partnerships, with attendees ranging from healthcare professionals and hospital administrators to medical equipment manufacturers and investors.
Representatives from pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech sectors, as well as experts in telemedicine, medical tourism, and government officials, are anticipated to be present, making it a comprehensive event for advancing healthcare in the region.