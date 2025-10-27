Guwahati to Host Women’s World Cup Semi-Final on October 29

In a major boost for cricket in the Northeast, Guwahati is all set to host a historic Women’s World Cup Semi-Final on October 29 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara. The knockout match will be played between South Africa and England, two of the strongest contenders in the tournament.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, BCCI Secretary Debajit Saikia shared key details of the event preparation. He was joined by ACA Vice-President Romen Dutta and ACA General Secretary Sannatam Dutta during the press conference.

“This is a proud moment for Assam and the entire Northeast. For the first time ever, Guwahati has been given the opportunity to host a World Cup semi-final. It is a historic achievement,” Saikia said.

Despite adverse weather conditions affecting matches in other parts of the country, Guwahati is expected to offer favourable playing conditions. “While rain has disrupted matches elsewhere, the weather in Guwahati has been good so far, which is a positive sign,” Saikia added.

Ticket sales for the high-voltage semi-final have already begun on BookMyShow, and officials confirmed that the response so far has been “very encouraging”. In a goodwill gesture towards cricket fans, ACA also announced that free tickets will be provided to genuinely interested fans who submit a request.

Adding to the excitement, Uma Chetry, Assam’s young cricketing talent, is part of the Indian squad in this World Cup. “Her journey is an inspiration for thousands of aspiring cricketers from the Northeast,” ACA officials said.

Top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also expected to attend the semi-final match in Guwahati.

The city is gearing up to welcome players, officials, and fans from across the country as it steps onto the global cricket stage once again.

