Sri Lanka & Indian Women Cricketers to Land in Guwahati Tomorrow for World Cup Clash

Guwahati will host the Indian and Sri Lankan women’s cricket teams tomorrow ahead of the opening match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The Sri Lanka team will arrive first at Borjhar Airport at 2 PM via a special flight from Colombo, followed by the Indian team at 7:30 PM, coming directly from their training camp in Bangalore.

Both teams will be accommodated at the Radisson Blu Hotel. The two sides will face each other on September 30 in the tournament’s first match in the city.

Also Read: Guwahati to Kick Off ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with India vs Sri Lanka