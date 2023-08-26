Guwahati To Organise Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023

Modern English School, with the support of the All Assam Taekwondo Association, is thrilled to announce the year's much-anticipated event, the 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023. Over 750 students will participate the three-day tournament.
The three-day event kicked off on Friday, August 25, 2023, and is scheduled to end on Sunday.
Speaking about the championship and its benefit, Mrs Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, "We are honoured to host the 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the All Assam Taekwondo Association for their constant support and encouragement."
"This event goes beyond competition; it symbolizes the spirit of camaraderie and the pursuit of excellence. With the inaugural event's resounding success last year, we are poised to create another memorable and impactful experience for all participants, coaches, and attendees. With its emphasis on discipline and respect, Taekwondo aligns perfectly with our school's values, and we are excited to witness the display of skill and determination. This championship is a testament to our commitment to promoting physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship among our region's youth," she added.
Abhijit Gogoi, PGT-Physical Education and Taekwondo Coach, Modern English School, said, “I'm thrilled about the turnout at the 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023. The increased number of participants compared to last year is truly inspiring. It reflects the growing enthusiasm for Taekwondo among students. The 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023, hosted by Modern English School, Guwahati and supported by the All Assam Taekwondo Association, symbolizes a crucial platform for our budding athletes. This event fosters discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, vital not only in Taekwondo but also in life."
Mr. Pranjit Bhagawati, Deputy Director IOFS, Government of India, and the Ministry of Defence & Sports Authority of India’s NE Regional Centre (Guwahati), International Referee Mr. Ali Ahmed Zafri, Mr. Dinesh Gupta and The Director of Modern English School, Mr. Pankaj Das were present on the occasion.
The 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023 will feature various categories, catering to different age groups and skill levels, ensuring that every participant has the opportunity to shine. This event will not only celebrate athleticism but also a reminder of the importance of unity and healthy competition.”
Sport is integral to Modern English School's core curriculum, enabling students to develop sportsmanship and leadership skills. Taekwondo promotes the overall development of a child by creating a synergy of mind, body, and soul.
The balance between the three helps students achieve great focus and the right attitude, bringing them closer to their life goals. Some popular techniques, such as Poomsae and Kyorugi in Taekwondo, promote discipline and mental fitness among students.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters, coaches, and volunteers who have contributed to making this championship a reality.