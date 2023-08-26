Guwahati To Organise Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023

Speaking about the championship and its benefit, Mrs Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, "We are honoured to host the 2nd All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2023. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the All Assam Taekwondo Association for their constant support and encouragement."

"This event goes beyond competition; it symbolizes the spirit of camaraderie and the pursuit of excellence. With the inaugural event's resounding success last year, we are poised to create another memorable and impactful experience for all participants, coaches, and attendees. With its emphasis on discipline and respect, Taekwondo aligns perfectly with our school's values, and we are excited to witness the display of skill and determination. This championship is a testament to our commitment to promoting physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship among our region's youth," she added.