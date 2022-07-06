Guwahati: 1st All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship Begins

The Kamrup Metro district Taekwondo Association and Modern English School in Guwahati’s Kahilipara jointly organized the first All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 for different age groups starting from 8 to 17 years.

The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday and is scheduled to end on Friday (June 8).

The event which is being held at the Modern English School premises witnessed over 600 participants across the state. Four major divisions based on the age groups of Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo championship included below eight years (5-7 years), Sub-Junior (8-11 years), Cadet (12-14 years), and Junior (15-17 years Boys and Girls).

The championship winners will be rewarded with gold, silver and bronze medals and certificates in the related categories.

Speaking about the championship and its benefit, Mrs. Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, "Taekwondo is a combat sport with thousand-year-old history across the globe. It trains students to build physical and mental strength and adds to their overall development. The popular forms of Taekwondo need intensive training and focus, which help students align their minds with their bodies and better control their movements and reflexes.”