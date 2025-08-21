Guwahati to See Rain and Thunder Showers; Heavy Rain Likely in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather bulletin for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across several northeastern states.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely at most places in Meghalaya and at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Mizoram.

Warnings for the Region

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Assam.

Heavy rain is also expected at isolated spots in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Local Forecast for Guwahati

Guwahati is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers. The maximum temperature is expected around 33°C and the minimum around 26°C.

Temperature Details Across Key Stations

Station Max (°C) Departure Min (°C) Departure Guwahati 33.5 +0.4 26.3 +0.6 Dibrugarh 28.8 -3.1 25.6 +0.5 Tezpur 35.0 +2.5 25.0 -0.5 Silchar 33.7 +0.8 25.5 0.0 Dhubri 32.9 +1.5 27.0 +0.6 Jorhat 33.0 +0.3 24.4 -1.5 North Lakhimpur 31.0 -1.6 24.6 -0.1 Chaparmukh 30.8 - 22.0 - Shillong 25.4 +1.3 17.5 -0.1 Sohra 22.3 - 18.3 +0.3 Aizawl 28.4 +1.3 21.2 +1.4 Lengpui 32.1 +1.4 21.6 -0.9 Kohima 26.4 +0.2 18.4 +1.3 Passighat 28.4 -3.1 23.2 -1.3 M.C Itanagar 31.0 NA 24.6 NA Imphal 30.2 +0.3 21.1 -1.0 Agartala 32.5 -0.3 25.8 +0.4

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and stay updated on localised thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. It also recommends using government apps such as “Mausam” for real-time forecasts, “Meghdoot” for agrometeorological advisories, and “Damini” for lightning alerts.

