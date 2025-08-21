Guwahati to See Rain and Thunder Showers; Heavy Rain Likely in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather bulletin for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across several northeastern states.
According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely at most places in Meghalaya and at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Mizoram.
Warnings for the Region
Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Assam.
Heavy rain is also expected at isolated spots in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Local Forecast for Guwahati
Guwahati is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers. The maximum temperature is expected around 33°C and the minimum around 26°C.
Temperature Details Across Key Stations
|Station
|Max (°C)
|Departure
|Min (°C)
|Departure
|Guwahati
|33.5
|+0.4
|26.3
|+0.6
|Dibrugarh
|28.8
|-3.1
|25.6
|+0.5
|Tezpur
|35.0
|+2.5
|25.0
|-0.5
|Silchar
|33.7
|+0.8
|25.5
|0.0
|Dhubri
|32.9
|+1.5
|27.0
|+0.6
|Jorhat
|33.0
|+0.3
|24.4
|-1.5
|North Lakhimpur
|31.0
|-1.6
|24.6
|-0.1
|Chaparmukh
|30.8
|-
|22.0
|-
|Shillong
|25.4
|+1.3
|17.5
|-0.1
|Sohra
|22.3
|-
|18.3
|+0.3
|Aizawl
|28.4
|+1.3
|21.2
|+1.4
|Lengpui
|32.1
|+1.4
|21.6
|-0.9
|Kohima
|26.4
|+0.2
|18.4
|+1.3
|Passighat
|28.4
|-3.1
|23.2
|-1.3
|M.C Itanagar
|31.0
|NA
|24.6
|NA
|Imphal
|30.2
|+0.3
|21.1
|-1.0
|Agartala
|32.5
|-0.3
|25.8
|+0.4
The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and stay updated on localised thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. It also recommends using government apps such as “Mausam” for real-time forecasts, “Meghdoot” for agrometeorological advisories, and “Damini” for lightning alerts.
