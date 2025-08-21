Advertisment
Guwahati Assam

Guwahati to See Rain and Thunder Showers; Heavy Rain Likely in Assam

Guwahati is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers. The maximum temperature is expected around 33°C and the minimum around 26°C.

PratidinTime News Desk
IMD Forecasts Intense Rain, ASDMA Urges Precaution in Guwahati

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather bulletin for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across several northeastern states.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely at most places in Meghalaya and at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Mizoram.

Warnings for the Region

  • Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Assam.

  • Heavy rain is also expected at isolated spots in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Local Forecast for Guwahati

Guwahati is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers. The maximum temperature is expected around 33°C and the minimum around 26°C.

Temperature Details Across Key Stations

StationMax (°C)DepartureMin (°C)Departure
Guwahati33.5+0.426.3+0.6
Dibrugarh28.8-3.125.6+0.5
Tezpur35.0+2.525.0-0.5
Silchar33.7+0.825.50.0
Dhubri32.9+1.527.0+0.6
Jorhat33.0+0.324.4-1.5
North Lakhimpur31.0-1.624.6-0.1
Chaparmukh30.8-22.0-
Shillong25.4+1.317.5-0.1
Sohra22.3-18.3+0.3
Aizawl28.4+1.321.2+1.4
Lengpui32.1+1.421.6-0.9
Kohima26.4+0.218.4+1.3
Passighat28.4-3.123.2-1.3
M.C Itanagar31.0NA24.6NA
Imphal30.2+0.321.1-1.0
Agartala32.5-0.325.8+0.4

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and stay updated on localised thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. It also recommends using government apps such as “Mausam” for real-time forecasts, “Meghdoot” for agrometeorological advisories, and “Damini” for lightning alerts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Rain