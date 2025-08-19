Torrential Rains Lash India, Flood Alerts in Multiple States

Heavy monsoon showers continue to batter several parts of India, triggering flood alerts, traffic snarls, and landslide risks across major states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for multiple regions as the rain fury shows no sign of abating.

Mumbai and Maharashtra on High Alert

Mumbai has been reeling under relentless rainfall, recording over 500 mm of rain in just 84 hours between August 15 and 18. Areas such as Chembur, Dadar, and Worli were among the worst affected.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Pune ghats until Tuesday, warning of extremely heavy showers likely to cause flooding, waterlogging, and landslides. Local trains and road traffic have been disrupted, with civic authorities urging residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

Gujarat Braces for Week-long Monsoon Fury

Gujarat faces a week of intense rainfall, with red alerts in Navsari, Valsad, Junagadh, Amreli, and Gir Somnath. Dams across the state are swelling rapidly—76 have been placed on high alert, while 26 require close monitoring. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is at 76.4% capacity, raising concerns of controlled water releases. Fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea until August 21.

North India Updates

Delhi : The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C on August 18 but endured stifling humidity, with the heat index peaking at 47°C. Light showers in some areas provided brief relief. Encouragingly, the city’s air quality improved to 76 (satisfactory) , down from 91 a day earlier.

Yamuna River Flood Alert : With upstream rains intensifying, water levels in the Yamuna are under close watch. Authorities have placed flood relief teams on standby.

Kashmir Cloudburst Reports: A cloudburst in parts of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday triggered flash floods in hilly areas, though no major casualties have been reported so far. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Central and Eastern India

The IMD has extended orange alerts to Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. District administrations in flood-prone areas have been asked to remain on high alert, with disaster response teams deployed.

IMD Forecast

The IMD predicts that the monsoon trough and multiple low-pressure systems will continue to drive heavy rainfall across central, western, and coastal India over the next 3–4 days. Red alerts remain active for Maharashtra and Gujarat, while scattered heavy showers are expected in the north and northeast.

