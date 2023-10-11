Guwahati to Witness Air Show By Indian Air Force on October 15

On the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the city of Guwahati will be witnessing an air display by IAF aircrafts at Air Force Station Borjhar on October 15, 2023.
The event will be hosted by Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM Air Officer Commanding in Chief and witnessed by various Civil, Paramilitary and Defence dignitaries.
The air display will be performed by Sarang Helicopter Display Team, ALH, Chinook, Dornier, Su-30 and Rafale aircraft. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, renowned for its extraordinary aerial manoeuvres, will take to the skies, demonstrating their exceptional flying prowess.
Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence, Guwahati while talking about the event before Pratidin Time said, “This event will also give an opportunity to witness the Indian Air Force's dedication to excellence first hand.”
It may be mentioned that officially the Indian Air Force was established on 8 October, 1932. On the location of this day every year the Air Force Day is celebrated. This year the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at various air stations all over the country.