Guwahati to Witness Incessant Rainfall till March 27

Guwahati city on Thursday evening witnessed a sudden spell of a torrential downpour for about one-and-half hours, catching people by surprise.

According to the reports, the heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several localities in the city, specially the Chandmari, Rajghar, Anil Nagar, and Nabin Nagar areas.

Although the water receded once the rain stopped.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological department shares the weather report of the city.

According to the report, The city will witness light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram & Tripura till March 27.

Earlier on March 18, heavy rainfall took place in Umrangso Area in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

The hailstorm partially damaged many of the houses and the surroundings of the village. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

Earlier, last year, in December, a hailstorm hit several parts of Dibrugarh district in Assam damaging over 500 houses across villages.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued a warning that thunderstorms and lightning with hail are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and other states in the northeastern region during the next 24 hours.

The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, Naharkatia and other areas.

In Tingkhang, 202 structures across 21 villages and five houses in two villages of Lekai have also been badly damaged.