Guwahati: Tourists Stranded Amidst Storm in Garhbhanga; Rescue Operations Underway

A tumultuous situation has unfolded in Garhbhanga, Guwahati, where approximately 70-80 individuals find themselves stranded amidst heavy storm rains. The relentless downpour has wreaked havoc, damaging over 20 vehicles as trees succumbed to the force of the winds.
Amidst the tumult, a harrowing scenario unfolds as people remain trapped in the Garhbhanga's waterfall. Tourists, lured by the allure of nature's spectacle on this Sunday outing, find themselves engulfed in darkness and gripped by panic amidst the relentless rainfall.
Adding to the distress, an elephant scare further heightens the sense of urgency and danger.
Furthermore, tourists find themselves cut off from communication due to the lack of network connectivity, exacerbating the sense of isolation and vulnerability.
In response to the crisis, teams from the Forest Department and NDRF have mobilized to the scene, initiating urgent rescue operations to free those trapped.