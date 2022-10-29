Guwahati: Traffic Advisories Issued for Chhath Puja

The Guwahati police issued traffic advisories for Chhath Puja to be celebrated on October 30 and 31. The restrictions will be imposed from 1 PM on October 30 till the departure of the devotees from puja locations in the evening. On October 31, the restrictions will be imposed from 1 AM and shall continue till the departure of the devotees from the puja locations.

The traffic restrictions imposed are as follow:

· No vehicles, except the vehicles carrying the devotees shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Apollo Point to Cotton Collegiate School point.

· All vehicles including city buses coming from Bharalumukh side towards Panbazar and Chandmari shall be diverted at Apollo point towards HB Road via TRP Road. At NB Hall point, the vehicles shall take left turn and move via FC Road, Tayabullah Road and GNB Road

· All vehicles including city buses coming from Chandmari side towards Panbazar, Bharalumukh and Jalukbari shall be diverted at TC Point via District Library, RBI point and thereafter take left turn at Panbazar over bridge north point towards Oanbazar overbridge south point, and ply via AT Road towards Athgaon flyover to Bharalumukh and Jalukbari

· The light vehicles from TC point side via GNB road towards Panbazar and Fancybazar shall be diverted via MLN road, HB Road

· All light vehicles from Uzanbazar, Latasil side towards Bharalumukh side shall be diverted via BC Road, Tayabullah Road, GNB Road and AT Road

· All city buses coming from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh, Jalukbari shall be diverted via AT Road from Panbazar overbridge south point

· All vehicles including inter district buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees) coming from Jalukbaru shall not be allowed to enter into the city. The vehicles will be diverted towards ISBT via NH-27 at Jalukbari

· From NH-27, Chandrapur, Panikhaiti side, entry of commercial goods carrying vehicles inside the city shall be restricted from 9 AM of October 30 to 9 AM of October 31