Assam: NSO Launches Special Swachhta Campaign

The regional unit of the National Statistical Office (NSO) has implemented a three-phased cleanliness drive across Assam as part of the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all government offices across the country.

The three phases of the campaign are under the categories of 'My office clean', 'Shramdan', and sensitising people on the cleanliness of the surroundings which will end on October 31, NSO's Regional head Swapnalee Bhattacharya said while quoted by PTI.

The category of 'My office space clean' included identifying scrap, self-cleaning the space used in the office, neatly packing, labeling, and storing what cannot be disposed of, Bhattacharya said.

Minor repairs and painting of the office space were also done, the NSO official said. Along with routine data collection work, Shramdan was carried out in Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri districts.

The officers and staff members also organised a walk against anti-spitting recently which was flagged off by the Additional Director General of the North Eastern Zone Kal Singh.





