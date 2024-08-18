Guwahati: Traffic Advisory Issued for Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

According to the advisory, the following are the changes of routes and traffic regulation:

1. The stretch in betweer-Birubari Tiniali point to Barsapara Tiniali will be One Way. The vehicles coming from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali towards Barsapara Tiniali.

2. After completion of the previous work, a portion of the said stretch will be made free for both-way traffic from Birubari Tiniali point to Cycle Factory point.