Guwahati: Traffic Advisory Issued for Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory to ensure the functioning of vehicular movement in view of the foundation work of the Cycle Factory Flyover.
The advisory said that in view of proposed extension of the foundation work of Cycle Factory Flyover from Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction, changes of routes and traffic regulation will be implemented from August 19, 2024, until further orders.
According to the advisory, the following are the changes of routes and traffic regulation:
1. The stretch in betweer-Birubari Tiniali point to Barsapara Tiniali will be One Way. The vehicles coming from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali towards Barsapara Tiniali.
2. After completion of the previous work, a portion of the said stretch will be made free for both-way traffic from Birubari Tiniali point to Cycle Factory point.
3. The vehicles coming from Lalganesh side towards Cycle Factory side will be diverted at Barsapara Tiniali point (through the Kula Basumatary Road in front of ACA Stadium, Barsapara) towards Dhirenpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road. From there they may either take left turn towards NH-27 or right turn towards Ambari Tiniali/Fatasil Chariali.