Guwahati Traffic Police Cracks Down on Reckless Bikers; Over 100 Vehicles Seized

In a major crackdown on unruly bikers, the Guwahati traffic police have launched intensive drives across various locations in the city since March 29. During these operations, more than fifty modified bikes and scooters have been seized for violating traffic norms.

Sources informed that over 100 two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been impounded in the current month alone. Many of these vehicles were found fitted with modified silencers, causing extreme noise pollution and disturbing the city’s environment. Several bikers were also seen performing dangerous stunts on public roads, creating panic among commuters.

Concerned citizens have expressed alarm over the rising menace of such bikers, labelling their actions as a threat to road safety and public order.

Traffic police have confirmed that strict penalties will be imposed on the owners of the seized vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the department is also scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras installed across the city to identify and take further action against violators.

