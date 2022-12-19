Assam: Five Youths Held For Performing Bike Stunts On Highway

Assam police on Monday arrested five youths for performing bike stunts on a busy highway at Hailakandi.

The arrested youths were identified as Nur Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz and Ekbal Hussain Mazumdar.

Police said that the arrested youths were involved in performing various dangerous stunts on their bikes and uploading the videos on social media.

Notably, the arrests comes days after Special Director General of Police of Assam GP Singh warned people of strict action against those displaying stunts on social media platforms. He further asked people to inform police immediately as soon as they see someone performing stunts.

" People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on Social Media platforms may also be brought to notice of Assam Police," he had tweeted.