Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Imposed On Idol Immersion Day; Check Details

To ensure safety of public amid the Durga Puja festivities in the city, the Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the day of Immersion of Goddess Durga Devi on October 24.

The following restrictions shall be imposed from 12 noon of October 24 and shall remain in force till completion of immersion, a notification by Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Guwahati, Assam, stated.