Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Imposed On Idol Immersion Day; Check Details

To ensure safety of public amid the Durga Puja festivities in the city, the Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the day of Immersion of Goddess Durga Devi on October 24.
The following restrictions shall be imposed from 12 noon of October 24 and shall remain in force till completion of immersion, a notification by Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Guwahati, Assam, stated.
Restrictions on movement of vehicles -
All vehicles, except idol carrying vehicles, coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall not be allowed to enter MC Road and instead shall be diverted via BRP road, GNB Road, TC Point and RBI Point to Panbazar over bridge North point. The vehicles shall then take left turn and proceed to AT Road for respective destinations.
No vehicles except idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to take right turn at District Library point from GNB Road to KLB Road.
All vehicles coming from Jalukbari, Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated at Apollo point on MG Road and diverted via TRP Road, then to HB Road or AT Road. These vehicles shall proceed either to KLB Road via HB Road (towards Chandmari, Noonmati and Geetanagar) or to AT Road (towards Dispur and Khanapara).
All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated and diverted via Tayabullah Road and GNB Road.
TRP Road and HB Road shall be one way from Apollo paint side.
Regulations for movement of idol carrying vehicles during immersion (Dashami Day):
All idol carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at TC Point and diverted via MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.
Idol carrying vehicles from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Chatribari, Bishnupur and Lalganesh areas shall move either, via (a) BK Kakoti Road, Ulubari, GS Road, Paltanbazar, Panbazar road over bridge, MLN Road and MG Road, or via (b) AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Panbazar road over bridge, ML Nehru Road and MG Road.
Idol carrying vehicles from Kumarpara, Athgaon and Fatasil areas shall move via AT Road, TRP Road, Kedar Road and MG Road to Kaachomarighat.
Idol carrying vehicles from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Christianbasti areas are to move via GS Road, Bhangagath, Rajgarh Road, RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road), GNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Point, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.
Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road), GNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Point, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.
No idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to move on B.Baruah road from Uluban to TC point.
The idol carrying vehicles moving from Bharalumukh and Fatasil areas are to move via AT road and DG road towands Pandu.
Regulation for movement of idol carrying vehicles -
No idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Maligaon Chariali towards Pandu.
Idol carrying vehicles are to move via Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Port immersion ghat.
After immersion the vehicles will be allowed to move only via Sadilapur 6 no. colony towards Jalukbari.