Guwahati Traffic Police to Resume White Uniforms from August 16

The Guwahati Traffic Police will resume wearing their iconic white-coloured uniforms from 16 August, aiming to improve operational efficiency, ensure uniformity across the state, and restore a distinct identity for city traffic personnel.

"In a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring uniformity across the State, and reinstating a distinct identity for the city's traffic personnel, the Guwahati Traffic Police will resume wearing the white-coloured uniform from 16th August 2025," an order on Friday read.

According to the traffic police order, the decision comes after a detailed review of field conditions, functional requirements, and feedback from stakeholders, including police personnel, road safety experts, and members of the public. The white uniform, long associated with traffic management in Guwahati, is said to symbolise approachability, visibility, and professionalism on the roads.

The Guwahati Traffic Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel as the city strengthens efforts to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and ensure orderly traffic movement.

