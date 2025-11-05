Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Announced Ahead of Air Force Day Flypast on November 9

The Guwahati Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of the Air Force Day Flypast scheduled to be held at Lachit Ghat, Panbazar on November 9, with rehearsals on November 5, 6, and 8.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, a large turnout of spectators, including VIPs and dignitaries, is expected at the venue. To ensure smooth movement and public safety, several key routes in the city will remain restricted between 7 AM and 5 PM on November 8 and 9.

Traffic Restrictions

Heavy and commercial goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on H.B. Road, A.T. Road, D.G. Road, M.G. Road, B. Baruah Road, and G.N.B. Road during the restricted hours.

Slow-moving vehicles such as handcarts, rickshaws, and e-rickshaws will be barred from Machkhowa Point to Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point on M.G. Road.

Only vehicles with passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be permitted on M.G. Road between Machkhowa Point and Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point from 11 AM to 5 PM.

City buses from Khanapara heading towards Bharalumukh must take G.S. Road–A.T. Road–Athgaon Flyover, avoiding the Panbazar ROB.

Heavy vehicles, inter-district buses, and ASTC rural service buses from Jalukbari will be diverted via NH-27, and will not be allowed to enter the city.

Traffic will continue to operate in both directions on H.B. Road.

Traffic Diversions

Vehicles from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar/Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa Elevated Corridor Point towards H.B. Road or A.T. Road, and those heading to Chandmari via H.B. Road must turn left at N.B. Hall (Sessions Court) Point to proceed through F.C. Road.

Vehicles from Chandmari towards Panbazar or Bharalumukh will be diverted at District Library Point towards A.T. Road via Panbazar ROB (South).

Light vehicles from Uzanbazar/Latasil heading towards Bharalumukh will be diverted at Planetarium Point towards Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla Point, G.N.B. Road, District Library, and then left at N.B. Hall Point.

Parking Guidelines

Vehicles with Red, Blue, or Yellow passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be allowed to park only in designated parking zones.

No-Parking Zones

Parking will be strictly prohibited on M.G. Road, F.A. Road, B.R.P. Road, M.L.N. Road, A.R.B. Road, H.B. Road, and T.R.P. Road.

Trucks and heavy vehicles will not be allowed to park on T.R.P. Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, S.S. Road, Kedar Road, and M.S. Road between 7 AM and 5 PM on both days.

The Traffic Police have appealed to commuters to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the Air Force Day celebrations.

