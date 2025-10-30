Look Up, Guwahati! The Indian Air Force is Bringing Magic to the Skies

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to captivate the skies of Assam with a breathtaking flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, on November 9, 2025, as part of its 93rd Anniversary celebrations.

Preparations are already in full swing, with aircraft and display teams arriving in Guwahati to conduct rehearsals and fine-tune coordination ahead of the much-anticipated aerial spectacle.

The flying displays are scheduled from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on November 5, 6, 8, and 9, from both the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra. The showcase will feature an impressive line-up of aircraft, including the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, the formidable Rafale, and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) — alongside several other frontline platforms of the IAF.

This year’s Air Force Day theme — “Infallible, Impervious and Precise - अचूक, अभेद्य व सटीक” — embodies the IAF’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and pinpoint precision in every mission it undertakes.

Beyond the thrill of aerobatics, the event aims to honour the glorious legacy of the Indian Air Force while inspiring the youth of the Northeast to dream of a career in the skies, serving the nation’s defence and progress.

The IAF Flying Display–2025 is expected to draw massive crowds from across the region, offering a rare opportunity for citizens to witness India’s cutting-edge air power in motion.

Officials stated that further details regarding viewing arrangements, traffic advisories, and public access routes will be announced soon through official IAF social media handles and local media outlets.

Also Read: Guwahati Witnesses Spectacular Air Show By Indian Air Force