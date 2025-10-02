Vijayadashami 2025: Festival of Good Over Evil to Be Marked Nationwide

As the country prepares to celebrate Dussehra or Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025, the festive spirit is already in the air. One of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, Dussehra is observed with immense joy, grandeur, and cultural vibrance across different regions of India.

The festival symbolizes the eternal triumph of good over evil. It marks two significant events in Hindu tradition, Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, the demon king who had abducted Maa Sita, and Maa Durga’s slaying of the demon Mahishasura. Both stories highlight the message that no matter how strong evil may seem, goodness ultimately prevails.

In North India, massive effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are set ablaze with fireworks, drawing thousands of spectators. Meanwhile, in Bengal and several other states, the day also coincides with the immersion of Durga idols, marking the conclusion of Navratri.

The celebrations begin early in the morning with homes cleaned, diyas lit, and special offerings made to Lord Rama. Families prepare traditional sweets like kheer, halwa, and poori, which are offered as prasad. Houses are decorated with rangoli and lamps, adding to the festive glow. Children eagerly wait for the evening to burst crackers and watch the symbolic burning of Ravana’s effigies.

Dussehra, celebrated in unique ways across India, not only carries deep religious meaning but also cultural and social significance. For millions, it serves as a reminder that truth, justice.

Also Read: Durga Puja Across Assam Turns Somber; Devotees Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg